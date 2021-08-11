KWSO Calendar for Thu., Aug. 12, 2021

Work is being done today on the main entrance at the Tribal Administration Building from 7:30-4:30. For today only, employees and visitors need to use the entrance by Human Resources.

Papalaxsimisha and Community Health are hosting a virtual Yoga class today from 12:10-1pm, taught by Jennifer Robbins. Use this link to join: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85421069607

Buffalo Night Walkers Outdoor Youth Basketball League is Tuesday and Thursday nights at the Campus Basketball Court. 8-10 year olds start at 6pm, 11-13 year olds play at 7 and the 14-18 age group follows at 8:00

The annual Threshing Bee will be held at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds this Saturday. Starting at 8:00 am, a team of horses will harvest the wheat. It will be bundled and collected by antique vehicles. They will deliver to an old machine for threshing. This event is free to all and sponsored by the Jefferson County Historical Society.

Until further notice, Warm Springs Tribal Credit Enterprise is not accepting personal loan applications. The only exceptions are funeral and medical emergency loans.

Garbage trucks are still not running this week and Warm Springs Sanitation encourages residents to take their trash to the landfill bins as needed – and also to check on elderly or disabled folks you know to see if you can assist them as well. Normal garbage pickup service will resume once trucks are working again.

The Jefferson County Library has begun their “I Am A Story” project that wants to collect stories from people over the next year about living in Jefferson County. You can learn more about how you can share your story at the library website.

The Museum at Warm Springs will celebrate its 2021 Huckleberry Harvest with 2 events in Portland. The Huckleberry Harvest dinner and silent auction is on Friday, August 27th from 6:30 to 9:30 at the Portland Art Museum. This year’s honorees are Joy Harjo, George Aguilar, Sr. and the Siletz Tribal Arts & Heritage Society. On Saturday, August 28th is “Morning with the Laureates – Living the Power of the Word: 4 Indigenous Poet-Storytellers. This event will be from 10am to noon at the Oregon Historical Society and feature Joy Hargo, Rena Priest, Anis Mojgani and Elizabeth Woody. Tickets for both events are available online.

Warm Springs Tribal Council has approved COVID-19 protocols for events that take place at Longhouses. It is recommended that gatherings be limited to local residents. Applications for longhouse use need to be submitted to Utilities at least one week in advance. A COVID coordinator/monitor must be designated for the event and must keep a log of those in attendance that will be turned in. Drummers must social distance and Cooks/Servers need to follow precautions. Clean up must include proper sanitation. Hand Sanitizer and PPE must be provided to all attendees. Children must remain with adults. Households can sit together as a group but otherwise social distancing needs to be observed. Shaking hands and hugs are discouraged. Masking is required in all tribal buildings and encouraged even outdoor especially in crowded places and for people who are unvaccinated.

For useful information, all kinds of music and local news – KWSO is public media, serving listeners and those connecting online.