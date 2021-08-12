KWSO News Thu., Aug. 12, 2021

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update on Wednesday (8/10/21) reported 2 new cases of COVID-19 from 45 tests conducted Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at the Health & Wellness Center. There are currently 5 people with active COVID-19 and 2 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

Kahneeta Hamlets residents can expect a temporary water shut off today between 2pm today and 7pm on Friday as Public Utilities conducts repairs to the water system.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown on Tuesday announced a statewide indoor mask requirement because of the spike in coronavirus hospitalizations and cases, warning that the state’s health care system could be overwhelmed. Beginning Friday, everyone who is 5 years or older in Oregon — regardless of vaccination status — will be required to wear masks in indoor public spaces. Brown had urged local officials to implement their own mandates, but almost none did. The newest coronavirus health and safety measure in Oregon applies to all indoor public spaces, including businesses, grocery stores, indoor entertainment venues and gyms. In addition, people older than two years old will be required to wear masks on public transit.

The Monty and Bean Creek fires increased containment to 95% Wednesday. The Bean Creek Fire burned 147-acres and the Monty Fire burned 23-acres. They were both reported on August 5th, burning on the Deschutes National Forest east of the Monty Campground near Lake Billy Chinook. The Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch Center says hot temperatures are forecast through the weekend, with possible thunderstorms Friday and Friday evening – bringing the potential for new fire ignitions, and rapid fire growth.

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — A new federal rule expands protected habitat for the endangered southern resident orcas down the West Coast. The Center for Biological Diversity pushed for the protections, which designate 15,910 square miles of habitat for wildlife. The new protections expand those in the Salish Sea and along the coasts of Washington and Oregon, down to California’s Point Sur. More foraging areas, river mouths and migratory routes are protected now, which are added to current protected areas. The rule follows a 2019 court-ordered agreement achieved after the center sued the Trump administration for failing to issue habitat protections required by the Endangered Species Act.