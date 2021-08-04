KWSO Calendar for Thu., Aug. 5, 2021

Papalaxsimisha and Community Health are hosting a virtual Yoga class today from 12:10-1pm, taught by Jennifer Robbins. Use this link to attend: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85421069607

The youth softball tournament that was scheduled for this weekend in Warm Springs has been cancelled.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is offering their second Summer Financial Education Series “Building Native Communities Financial Skills for Families” this month. Class started on Tuesday this week and is Tuesdays and Thursdays for 3 weeks from 5:30-7:30 each session. All HUD 184 and Oregon IDA Clients who have not yet taken the class can sign up by calling 541-553-3148.

Buffalo Night Walkers Outdoor Youth Basketball League is Tuesday and Thursday nights at the Campus Basketball Court. 8-10 year olds start at 6pm, 11-13 year olds play at 7 and the 14-18 age group follows at 8:00

Summer Splash Swim Lessons for youth ages 3 to 12 are coming up Saturday, August 14th, 21st, and 28th from 9-10am at the Madras Aquatic Center. Scholarships are available for the full cost of the lessons, thanks to the Oregon Community Foundation and the MAC Trust. There are some eligibility requirements, and space is limited – first come, first served. Call the MAC to sign up at (541) 475-4253 by this Saturday at 4:00pm to sign up.

August 13th is the deadline for Warm Springs Head Start and Early Head Start applications for a September start. To learn more call Warm Springs ECE at 541-553-3242 and ask for Head Start Family Services.

Jefferson County Public Health and COCC are offering a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic August 20th from 3-7pm at the Madras COCC campus. . No appointment, no photo ID and no health insurance required. Walk-ups encouraged. Ages 12+ welcome. Spanish-speaking volunteers will be present.

Pacific Source is hosting a career fair next Tuesday afternoon from 3-7 at their office in Bend at 2965 NE Conners Avenue. They have over 100 open positions.

The Warm Springs Holistic Health Center provides physical therapy and acupuncture care in Warm Springs with a focus on compassion, integrity, and full-body wellness. You can contact them at 541-777-2663.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs facilities are open however COVID-19 precautions remain in place. When you enter a Tribal Building, you will have your temperature checked. Everyone is required to wear a mask in all public buildings in Warm Springs.

