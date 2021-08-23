KWSO Calendar for Tue., Aug. 24, 2021

Papalaxsimisha and JCP Aftercare are hosting a cheer camp today and tomorrow. There are still spaces available for kids in 3 rd -8 th It’s from 8:30 to noon today and tomorrow in the old elementary school gym.

Warm Springs K-8 seventh and eighth grade football conditioning started this week 430 to 6 PM at the K8 football field. Students must have a physical on file with the front office and students who needs a physical can make a same day appointment. Remember to bring workout clothes and shoes.

This is the last week for Buffalo Night Walkers Outdoor Youth Basketball League – tonight and Thursday night at the Campus Basketball Court.

The Zone 6 Commercial Gillnet Fishery is open now until 6pm Thursday. It will open again for 3 more nights beginning August 30th. Set and drift gillnets with an 8-inch minimum mesh size restriction are allowed.

The Shoot the Rock Hoops Camp tomorrow for 7th & 8th grade boys and girls has several available spots left. It will be from 1:30 to 4 Wednesday at the old elementary school gym. Each participant will get a t-shirt and basketball. Meet at the north end of the gym for registration at 1:30 – everyone needs to wear a mask.

Madras High School’s “Buffs Are Back” events are this week. Wednesday from 5-8pm is for incoming freshmen only. Thursday is for all other students from 5-8pm. Students can get their schedules, lockers, meet staff running athletics and activities and get some dinner.

The 20th Airshow of the Cascades is this Friday and Saturday at the Madras Airport. More details are available online.

509-J students who want to switch to either in-person learning or to CASA online learning from their current learning model will need to submit a change request by this Friday, August 27th. Visit the school district website to find information about the learning models and submit a change request.

The Culture & Heritage Language Program will be teaching the three languages at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy this coming school year. Families are reminded to fill out the form indicating which of the languages your student will learn. You can download a form at HERE. There is a drop box for forms in front of the Education Building. If you have questions call 541-553-3290.

Warm Springs JCP and Prevention will have kid’s bingo next Tuesday, August 31st at 10am at the Boys & Girls Club, located at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy.

The Back to School BBQ is scheduled for Thursday September 2nd at the Warm Springs K8 at 4pm.

Until further notice, Warm Springs Tribal Credit Enterprise is not accepting personal loan applications. The only exceptions are funeral and medical emergency loans.

Nighttime Construction is happening along Highway 26. Traffic control will be in place Monday through Thursday from 7pm to 7am. The regular daytime work will continue from 7am to 4pm from Hollywood Street to the Casino.

