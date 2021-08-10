KWSO Calendar for Wed., Aug. 11, 2021

Simnasho’s Hot Summer Nights Powwow and Encampment continues today at the Simnasho Powwow Arbor. The Hot Summer Fun Run & Walk is at 10:30am. There’s a potluck barbecue dinner at 6, followed by social dancing and singing at 7. The specials will be Round Bustle, Puth La Pa, Drummer’s Relay Race and the Running of the Simnasho Derby.

Senior Lunch is today from 11am to 1pm for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the menu is: Baked Halibut with wild rice, roasted sweet potato, Brussel sprouts and fruit.

Papalaxsimisha and Community Health are hosting a virtual Beginner Strength Training & Cardio class today from 12:10-1pm, taught by Jennifer Robbins. Here’s the link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85421069607

The Central Oregon Veteran’s Council barbecue scheduled for today has been cancelled. They will host their next meeting at the Bend VFW Hall on Wednesday, September 9th from 2-3pm.

Thursday morning Yoga classes are held at 6am in the Youth Center gym. Bring a mat and water bottle – all fitness levels are welcome.

This Friday is the deadline for Warm Springs Head Start and Early Head Start applications for a September start. To learn more call Warm Springs ECE at 541-553-3242 and ask for Head Start Family Services.

Indian Head Casino will be celebrating their anniversary this Saturday from 2-8pm with a special event for the community. There will be music, cake, and family friendly activities. Community Food and Craft Vendors can set up booths. You can find a link to the Vendor Application on today’s calendar at KWSO dot ORG. https://wsnews.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/IHC-Anniversary-Vendor-Form.pdf

Garbage trucks are still not running this week and Warm Springs Sanitation encourages residents to take their trash to the landfill bins as needed – and also to check on elderly or disabled folks you know to see if you can assist them as well. Normal garbage pickup service will resume once trucks are working again.

Warm Springs Construction will is now doing night work. Traffic control will be in place Monday through Thursday from 7pm to 7am along Highway 26 from Hollywood Street to Jackson Trail Road. The regular daytime work will continue from 7am to 4pm from Hollywood to the Casino.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs facilities are open however COVID-19 precautions remain in place. When you enter a Tribal Building, you will have your temperature checked. Everyone is required to wear a mask in all public buildings in Warm Springs.

