KWSO Calendar for Wed., Aug. 18, 2021

Here is what is on the Tribal Council Agenda today: This morning are updates from Public Utilities, Tribal Court and the Cannabis Commission. This afternoon will be the updates from the Gaming Commission, TERO Commission and Veterans Office.

Senior Lunch is today from 11am to 1pm for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the menu is: Chicken Parmesan with pasta, roasted squash and fruit.

Papalaxsimisha and Community Health are hosting a virtual Beginner Strength Training & Cardio class today from 12:10-1pm, taught by Jennifer Robbins. Here’s the Zoom link to join: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85421069607

Thursday morning Yoga classes are held at 6am in the Youth Center gym. Bring a mat and water bottle – all fitness levels are welcome.

Central Oregon Community College plans to fully reopen all campuses to students and the general public on Monday, August 23. Buildings and offices in Bend, Redmond, Madras and Prineville will be open and staffed to resume in-person services. On COCC’s Bend campus, the college will also reopen its track, field and trails to the public. Wickiup Residence Hall will reopen to residents as planned in the fall term. Check COCC.edu for any updates.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is advertising vacant positions for: the Warm Springs Telecommunications Company Board; the Composite Products Board; the Warm Springs Power & Water Enterprise Board; the Court of Appeals; and the Tribal Employment Rights Office Commission. The deadline to apply is August 27th. Submit a letter of interest and resume to Secretary-Treasurer/CEO Glendon Smith at the Tribal Administration Building.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Citizens’ Academy is an 11 week program that will focus on educating participants on the day to day duties of a Deputy Sheriff in Jefferson County. Classes will be held once a week on Wednesdays from 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm, beginning September 8th. Applications will be accepted until September 3rd. To apply call 541.475.6520, option 3 and request an application or download the application directly online. Citizen’s Academy information is available online at www.jeffco.net/sheriff

Currently Warm Springs fire danger levels are extreme across all Zones of the reservation and the Industrial Fire Precaution Levels are at 4 which means a general shutdown of operations.

The Museum at Warm Springs Huckleberry Harvest events have been postponed.

The Warm Springs Branch of Natural Resources has issued a public notice that Nene Springs water is unsafe for drinking at this time. Natural Resources will continue to test the spring regularly and notify the public when the water is safe to drink again.

