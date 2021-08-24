KWSO Calendar for Wed., Aug. 25, 2021

Senior Lunch is today from 11am to 1pm for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the menu is: Baked Salmon with roasted red potato, sweet pea salad and fruit.

Papalaxsimisha and Community Health are hosting a virtual Beginner Strength Training & Cardio class today during the noon hour, taught by Jennifer Robbins. You can use this LINK to participate.

Warm Springs K-8 seventh and eighth grade football conditioning is from 430 to 6 PM at the K8 football field. Students must have a physical on file with the front office and students who needs a physical can make a same day appointment. Remember to bring workout clothes and shoes.

Madras High School’s “Buffs Are Back” events are this week. This evening from 5-8pm is for incoming freshmen only. Tomorrow is for all other students from 5-8pm. Students can get their schedules, lockers, meet staff running athletics and activities and get some dinner.

There’s a yoga class every Thursday morning at 6 in the Youth Center Big Gym. It’s open to all fitness levels and promotes flexibility and strength! Bring a mat and water bottle.

Warm Springs Prevention is doing a Community Carnival for youth tomorrow from 1-4pm at the old elementary basketball court. Face masks are required for all who attend.

Central Oregon Veterans Ranch in Bend will host a forum tomorrow at 6pm for Operation Enduring Freedom veterans to participate in and share their voices in response to what is currently happening in Afghanistan. This is a closed event for OEF veterans only. For more information you can call 541-706-9062.

509-J students who want to switch to either in-person learning or to CASA online learning from their current learning model will need to submit a change request by this Friday. Visit the school district website to find information about the learning models and submit a change request.

The 20th Airshow of the Cascades is this Friday and Saturday at the Madras Airport. More information, the schedule and tickets are available online.

All interested bough cutters will need to submit a written request for review by the Timber Committee no later than August 31st. You can drop it off at the Forestry front office or with the Timber Committee Secretary in the Tribal Council Office.

The Back to School BBQ is scheduled for Thursday September 2nd at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy at 4pm.

The Culture & Heritage Language Program will be teaching the three languages at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy this coming school year. Families are reminded to fill out the form indicating which of the languages your student will learn. You can download a form at HERE. There is a drop box for forms in front of the Education Building. If you have questions call 541-553-3290.

Madras area Scouts are promoting Wreaths Across America sales for local cemeteries. Wreath sales are ongoing until November for December placement. This is in coordination with Arlington Cemetery services in Virginia, Honoring deceased Veterans on December 16, 2021. You can learn more by talking with your local Scouts or Veterans organizations.

The Warm Springs Branch of Natural Resources has issued a public notice that Nene Springs water is unsafe for drinking at this time. Natural Resources will continue to test the spring regularly and notify the public when the water is safe to drink again.

