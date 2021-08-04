KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 8/3/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update on Tuesday (8/3/21) reported 1 new case of COVID-19 from 39 tests conducted Monday, August 2, 2021 at the Health & Wellness Center. There was 1 positive case reported by an outside facility.

There are currently 3 people with active COVID-19 and 1 close contact receiving daily monitoring.

TESTING

If you would like to be tested for COVID-19 – check in at the front gate at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center and they will direct you where to go.

11962 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 781 Total Positive Cases resulted

110 positive tests have come from outside facilities

There have been a total of 891 cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.

PRECAUTIONS

There is an upswing in COVID-19 cases mostly for unvaccinated individuals. The main thing you can do to protect from getting COVID-19 is to be vaccinated.

You can also continue to take other precautions: Wear a Face Mask in public spaces, Maintain distance from unvaccinated people, & Wash your hands frequently.

VACCINATIONS

2790 primary doses, of COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered

2369 2nd (Booster) doses have been given

You can call to schedule a vaccination anytime at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Anyone 12 and older who is Indian Health Service Eligible, OR who lives or works in Warm Springs and their family members can be vaccinated.

Vaccinations are the primary way to bring the COVID-19 Pandemic under control.

HOSPITALIZATION & DEATHS

Charles hospitals are at 87.33% occupancy and ICUs are at 63.33% (they have 26 COVID-19 patients with 3 of those individuals in the ICU)

There is 1 current Warm Springs patient hospitalized.

25 Warm Springs people have died from COVID-19.

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

INDIAN HEALTH SERVICE

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION