KWSO Calendar for Wed., Aug. 4, 2021

Senior Lunch is today from 11am to 1pm for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the menu is: Grilled Eels with pork and beans, potato salad and fruit.

The Eugene “Cougar” Greene American Legion Family #48 is hosting the Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day Parade this Saturday at noon in Warm Springs. Pre-registration is required. Registration Link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdK-G8y0yXgF_xUxdDhtunmFtc82_AusOBqxhMsxE9ovg-e4Q/viewform

The Jefferson County Library has begun their “I Am A Story” project that wants to collect stories from people over the next year about living in Jefferson County. You can lean more about how you can share your story at the library website – https://www.jcld.org/i-am-a-story-project

The Springer Kids Softball and Baseball Tournament is coming up this Friday & Saturday in Warm Springs. They have 10 and Under girls softball, 13 and under girls softball, and 8 and under co-ed baseball. Plus they’re having a co-ed t-ball round robin. For entry, vendors or questions call 541-668-2599.

Simnasho’s Hot Summer Nights Powwow and Encampment is August 10-11 at the Simnasho Powwow Arbor. There will be a weenie roast, powwow, fun run and walk, potluck barbecue, social dancing and singing, and the many specials they have planned. There’s also a parade on August 9th at 6:15pm. Everyone’s welcome to join in the fun. Camping areas and some teepee poles will be available.

August 13th is the deadline for Warm Springs Head Start and Early Head Start applications for a September start. To learn more call Warm Springs ECE at 541-553-3242 and ask for Head Start Family Services.

The Warm Springs Community Action Team is offering their second Summer Financial Education Series “Building Native Communities Financial Skills for Families” this month. Class started on Tuesday this week and is Tuesdays and Thursdays for 3 weeks from 5:30-7:30 each session. All HUD 184 and Oregon IDA Clients who have not yet taken the class can sign up by calling 541-553-3148.

The Warm Springs Holistic Health Center provides physical therapy and acupuncture care in Warm Springs with a focus on compassion, integrity, and full-body wellness. You can contact them at 541-777-2663.

Jefferson County Public Health and COCC are offering a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic August 20th from 3-7pm at the Madras COCC campus. . No appointment, no photo ID and no health insurance required. Walk-ups encouraged. Ages 12+ welcome. Spanish-speaking volunteers will be present.

For listeners and those connecting online, KWSO is public media with a local lens.