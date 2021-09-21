2021 – Fall Juniper Cruise In Rescheduled

Oregon Little League District 5 is hosting the first of three Cruise In’s at Juniper Hills Park in scenic Madras, Oregon. The event was RESCHEDULED DUE TO WEATHER to September 26, 2021 10am-2pm

Pre-registration recommended – to reserve spot & gift bag with event t-shirt

Day of registration limits optimum location and a gift bag, but will be accepted until 9am the day of (09.26.2021). There will be multiple categories and a Series Champion title

FOR INFORMATION OR REGISTRATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Elizabeth Hisatake

Cell: 541.598.5351

Email: ord5da@live.com

Rescheduled 2021 Juniper Cruise In flyer