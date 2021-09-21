KWSO Calendar for Wed., Sep. 22, 2021

Senior Lunch is today from 11am to 1pm for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the menu is: baked salmon, potato salad, steamed vegetables, dinner roll and canned fruit.

Warm Springs Commodities and the Warm Springs Food Bank are located in the Warm Springs Industrial Park in the same building at the DHS office. Commodities is open 9am – 4pm Monday thru Thursday (closed during the noon hour). The Foodbank is open Wednesday thru Friday 9am – 4pm (closed during the noon hour). There are also additional food box opportunities. You can learn more about food programs by calling 541-553-3579.

In addition to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is now flu season too. As always this time of year, medical professionals are reminding folks that you can help avoid getting the flu bug by being vaccinated. Warm Springs IHS is offering Flu Shots tomorrow at the Warm Springs Clinic Orange Tent area from 5-7pm.

Jefferson County Community Learning Center afterschool programs at JCMS and the Warm Springs K8 will begin next Monday September 27th. You can learn more about their program offerings by calling 541-475-0388 or stop by your school office.

The Museum at Warm Springs has announced their Tribal Member Art Exhibit will be on display in their Changing Art Exhibit area October 21st thru January 8th. Enrolled Members of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs can enter art work in a variety of mediums. The deadline to turn in artwork is Thursday October 7th.

There’s a yoga class early tomorrow morning at 6am in the old Elementary Gym. It’s open to all fitness levels and promotes flexibility and strength! Bring a mat and water bottle.

The National Recovery/Suicide Prevention Month Powwow that was rescheduled for tomorrow has been cancelled.

The Oregon Little League District 5 Cruise In fundraiser at Juniper Hills Park in Madras is rescheduled to this Sunday September 26th from 10am – 2pm. This is the first of 3 events. There are multiple categories and there will be a series champion title. Preregistration is recommended to reserve a spot and a gift bag with event t-shirt. Call 541-598-5351.

There’s a Suicide Awareness and Prevention Glow Walk and Round Dance next Wednesday, September 29 from 4 to 8pm by the old elementary school gym.

KWSO will be holding our annual Community Advisory Board Meeting on Friday October 1st at 2pm. The meeting is open to the public. If you would like to attend, please email sue.matters@wstribes.org by this Friday September 24th. All COVID-19 Safety Protocols will be in place for the meeting.

For listeners and those connecting online, KWSO is public media with a local lens.