KWSO Calendar for Fri., Sep. 17, 2021

Tribal Council cancelled their session for today.

Senior Lunch is today from 11am to 1pm for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the menu is: beef goulash with pasta, green beans and fresh fruit.

Warm Springs Recreation will host the Fall Round Up Yard Sale this Saturday at the Community Center Front Lawn. Set up starts at 8:30am and the sale begins at 9am. Participants and shoppers must wear face masks. To reserve a table, call Carol at 541-553-3243.

The “Out of the Darkness Suicide Awareness Walk Central Oregon” is this Saturday in Bend starting at 10am. If you would like to go – contact Rosanna Jackson at Warm Springs Prevention 541-615-0036.

Oregon Little League District 5 is hosting the first of three Cruise-In’s at Juniper Hills Park this Saturday from 10-2:00. Pre-registration is recommended. There are multiple categories, even a “rez car” category. Contact Elizabeth at 541-598-5351 to register.

COCC is offering online and in person classes this fall for folks who would like some assistance to improve skills in reading, writing, speaking and math for college credit courses, the GED exam, or work. Classes begin September 20. Call 541-504-2950 to sign up or visit www.cocc.edu/departments/adult-basic-skills/schedule.aspx. There are funds available to cover the cost of this class and attendance incentives for members of the Warm Springs Tribes. Email at dfender@coic.org to learn more.

Two new weekly in-person fitness classes will begin next week. Starting Monday, September 20th, yoga class will be held every Monday and beginning Thursday, September 23rd Strength Training & Cardio Class will be every Thursday. Both classes will be held from 12:10 to 12:50 in the old school gym, and taught by Jennifer Robbins.

The Stomp Your Moccs NDN Nite Out social powwow is coming up Thursday, September 30th at the Warm Springs Community Center pavilion. They’ll serve meal boxes starting at 5:30 and the powwow starts at 6. Remember to bring your lawn chairs, maintain social distancing and wear face masks. All drummers and dancers are welcome.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is available by phone for any questions or needs you have about domestic violence, sexual assault, child and elder abuse. Call 541-553-2293. If you have an emergency situation – call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 or 911.

The Jefferson County Library’s “I Am A Story” project wants to collect stories from people over the next year about living in Jefferson County. You can learn more about how you can share your story at the library website – https://www.jcld.org/i-am-a-story-project

At KWSO – our programming and online content seeks to inform, educate and have positive impact.