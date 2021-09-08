KWSO Calendar for Thu., Sep. 9, 2021

Warm Springs Tribal Council will be in session today. This morning’s agenda items are: an update on the landfill; update on water infrastructure; and meet & greets with the new Warm Springs K8 principal and with the Columbia River Bank Manager. On the agenda this afternoon: updates on 4 Priorities for Cares Fishing, Columbia River Housing and the BAER Funds.

The activity bus to Warm Springs for student athletes leaves Madras High School at 6:15.

Papalaxsimisha and Community Health are hosting a virtual Beginner’s Yoga class today in the noon hour. Here’s the link to join: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85421069607

The redistricting process is happening right now in Oregon and citizens are being asked to give testimony virtually and in writing to go on record about how you want to be represented and what is important for your representation to know about your community. Let your voice be heard. You can find details about giving testimony at https://www.oregonlegislature.gov/redistricting. For our congressional district – oral testimony will be open again this Friday. Papalaxsimisha is hosting a watch party for the hearing from 7:30 to 11am Friday. Check their Facebook page for details.

Warm Springs Prevention is hosting a National Recovery/Suicide Prevention Month Powwow on September 16th at the Behavioral Health Building. They’ll have a meal at 5:13 and the powwow starts at 6:03pm. All drums are welcome.

Oregon Little League District 5 is hosting the first of three Cruise-In’s at Juniper Hills Park on September 18th from 10-2:00. Pre-registration is recommended. There are multiple categories, even a “rez car” category. Contact Elizabeth at 541-598-5351 to register.

COCC is offering online and in person classes this fall for folks who would like some assistance to improve skills in reading, writing, speaking and math for college credit courses, the GED exam, or work. Classes begin September 20. Call 541-504-2950 to sign up or visit www.cocc.edu/departments/adult-basic-skills/schedule.aspx for more information. There are funds available to cover the cost of this class and attendance incentives for members of the Warm Springs Tribes. Email at dfender@coic.org to learn more.

Umatilla Land Buy Back offers have been mailed out. Those who have received a purchase offer package for your fractionated lands at the Umatilla Indian Reservation and want to sell, you need to respond by the September 24th deadline. Help is available by calling the Trust Beneficiary Call Center 1-888-678-6836.

Every Kid Sports is a Bend non-profit that supports youth participation in sports by providing assistance for fees. To learn about qualifications and what they offer you can visit their website at https://everykidsports.org/

Until further notice, Warm Springs Tribal Credit Enterprise is not accepting personal loan applications. The only exceptions are funeral and medical emergency loans.

The Warm Springs Branch of Natural Resources has issued a public notice that Nene Springs water is unsafe for drinking at this time. Natural Resources will continue to test the spring regularly and notify the public when the water is safe to drink again.

