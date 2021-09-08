KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 9/8/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update for Wednesday (9/8/21) reported 3 new cases of COVID-19 from 77 tests conducted on Tuesday (9/7/21) at the Health and Wellness Center. 1 positive case was reported by an outside facility. There are currently 14 people with active COVID-19 and 8 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

TESTING

If you would like to be tested for COVID-19 – check in at the front gate at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center and they will direct you where to go.

13150 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 827 Total Positive Cases resulted.

121 positive tests have come from outside facilities

There have been a total of 948 cases of COVID-19 in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.

PRECAUTIONS

Vaccinations are the primary way to bring the COVID-19 Pandemic under control. The COVID-19 Delta Variant is proving to be even more contagious than the initial COVID-19 strain.

You should continue to take all precautions: Wear a Face Mask in public spaces, Maintain distance from unvaccinated people, & wash/sanitize your hands frequently.

VACCINATIONS

2914 primary doses, of COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered

2439 2 nd doses have been given

doses have been given 30 3rd doses have been given to individuals who qualified as

You can call to schedule a vaccination anytime at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Anyone 12 and older who is Indian Health Service Eligible, OR who lives or works in Warm Springs and their family members can be vaccinated.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

St Charles hospitals in Central Oregon are at 78.47% occupancy. Their ICU is at 67.65% occupancy. There are 83 St Charles patients with COVID-19 and 13 of those individuals are in the ICU.

Currently there are 3 Warm Springs people hospitalized with COVID-19.

For up to date information about the Covid-19 Pandemic visit:

OREGON HEALTH AUTHORITY

INDIAN HEALTH SERVICE

US CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL

WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION