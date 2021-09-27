KWSO Calendar for Tue., Sep. 28, 2021

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs facilities are open however COVID-19 precautions remain in place. Everyone is required to wear a mask in all public buildings in Warm Springs as well as in outside spaces where social distancing is not possible,

If you need a COVID-19 vaccination you can call to schedule at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. COVID-19 testing, this week, is will be limited to those who were contacted by Contact Tracers or Nurses who told you to go test. Testing will also be provided for anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms. All other testing protocol is suspended for now.

Jefferson County Public Health offers COVID-19 vaccinations Mondays thru Fridays. No appointment is needed and walk-ins are welcome. You can learn more by calling 541-475-4456

There’s a Suicide Awareness Glow Walk and Round Dance tomorrow from 4 to 8pm at the old Elementary School gym. In conjunction with that event there will also be a LIHEAP distribution of Energy Saving Bags.

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) for Warm Springs residents assists with heating and cooling energy costs, bill payment assistance, energy crisis assistance, weatherization and energy-related home repairs. To learn more call 541-553-2590. https://wsnews.org/2021/09/low-income-home-energy-assistance/

The Stomp Your Moccs NDN Nite Out social powwow is coming up this Thursday at the Warm Springs Community Center pavilion. They’ll serve meal boxes starting at 5:30 and the powwow starts at 6. Remember to bring your lawn chairs, maintain social distancing and wear face masks. All drummers and dancers are welcome.

KWSO is holding our annual Community Advisory Board Meeting this Friday at 2pm. The meeting is open to the public. If you would like to participate email sue dot matters @wstribes.org.

There is a free household hazardous waste collection event this Saturday from 9am – 2pm at the Jefferson Country Fire Department at 765 SE 5th street in Madras. They will accept: pesticides and poisons; fluorescent lights; household cleaners; motor oil; antifreeze; transmission and brake fluid; paint and paint thinner; batteries and more.

The Street Dog Hero and Fences for Fido Warm Springs Spay and Neuter clinic is all full for Sunday October 10th however they will be offering a Free Walk Up Mobile Wellness Clinic in the Community Center Parking Lot from 9-3. They will take walk ins for exams, vaccinations, and treatment for minor wounds or other issues.

The 52nd Annual COWDEO comes to the Jefferson County Fair Complex, Saturday October 16th at 10am. The Cowdeo is for kids 5 to 14 in events like sheep – calf & cow riding, goat tail un-decorating, barrels, horseless calf roping and more. You can register your child online at cowdeo dot com. ( https://cowdeo.regfox.com/cowdeo-2021) The deadline to register is October 3rd.

A Living Well with Chronic Pain virtual class is planned for Wednesday afternoons starting October 6th thru November 3rd. The Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson County health departments are offering this six-week, online class to help people living with chronic pain gain the confidence and motivation to better manage symptoms and the day-to-day challenges of living with chronic pain. There is an information session to learn more next Wednesday from 3:30-4:30. Contact Sarah at 541-322-7446 to learn more.

The Museum at Warm Springs has announced their Tribal Member Art Exhibit will be on display in their Changing Art Exhibit area October 21st thru January 8th. Enrolled Members of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs can enter art work in a variety of mediums. The deadline to turn in artwork is Thursday October 7th.