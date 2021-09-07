KWSO Calendar for Wed., Sep. 8, 2021

On today’s Tribal Council agenda – this morning: the 2022 proposed budget; Willamette Falls Trust; and CARES prioritization. In the afternoon: ARPA Discussion; Chuush Fund proposal; and carbon sequestration update.

Senior Lunch is today from 11am to 1pm for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the menu is: pork ribs, mashed potatoes, roots with veggies and fruit jello.

Papalaxsimisha and Community Health are hosting a virtual Beginner Strength Training & Cardio class today in the noon hour. To participate in the Zoom class, click on this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85421069607

The redistricting process is happening right now in Oregon and citizens are being asked to give testimony virtually and in writing to go on record about how you want to be represented and what is important for your representation to know about your community. Let your voice be heard. You can find details about giving testimony at https://www.oregonlegislature.gov/redistricting. For our congressional district – oral testimony will be open today and on Friday. Papalaxsimisha is hosting watch parties for both of those hearings – today from noon to 4 and Friday from 7:30 to 11am. Check their Facebook page for details.

Papalaxsimisha is hosting a 5-week youth boy’s drumming and singing series that will begin this evening. It will be held Wednesdays from 6-7:30pm on the grassy area in front of the prevention office. All boys, age 8 and older are welcome. Masks are required for all participants.

There’s a yoga class tomorrow morning at 6 in the old Elementary Gym. It’s open to all fitness levels and promotes flexibility and strength! Bring a mat and water bottle.

Jefferson County Public Health & COCC Nursing will be doing a free COVID-19 pop-up vaccination clinic this Friday from 3-7pm at the COCC Madras campus. All 3 vaccines will be available. It’s open to anyone 12 and older. You do not need an appointment, photo ID or health insurance. Also Neighbor Impact’s mobile food bank will be on site from 3-5pm.

Warm Springs Nation Little League is holding its board elections on Tuesday, September 14th at 6pm in the Emergency Management Office. Board members must be able to pass background checks. The positions are: President, Vice-President, Secretary, Treasurer, Player Agents, Umpire in Chief, Information Officer, Equipment Manager and Fundraising Coordinator.

You’re invited to join others in Central Oregon to get active, lose weight and feel great together! It is a free, online diabetes prevention program sponsored by the Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson County health departments. Learn how to manage stress, improve your heart health, eat well and stay motivated! The weekly workshop starts on September 14, 9-11 am and participants meet weekly until July 12, 2022. Sign up today, spaces are limited! It’s a chance to meet and connect with neighbors in your community to fight pre-diabetes together. Call (541) 876-1848 or visit www.yourhealthcentraloregon.org

The Branch of Natural Resources IRMP Community Survey continues to seek input to document the community’s priorities, preferences and concerns regarding the management of the Tribes’ Natural Resources for the 2022 IRMP Revision. You can find the survey ONLINE where there is also a link to the current IRMP that you can review.

For listeners and those connecting online, KWSO is public media with a local lens.