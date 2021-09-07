Prevent Diabetes Workshop

Prevent diabetes central Oregon is hosting a free online workshop. This free, online diabetes prevention program is sponsored by the Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson County health departments. Learn how to manage stress, improve your heart health, eat well and stay motivated! The weekly workshop starts on September 14, 9-11 am and participants meet weekly until July 12, 2022. Sign up today and hurry, because spaces are limited! Meet and connect with neighbors in your community to fight pre-diabetes together. Do it for your family. Do it for yourself.

Call (541) 876-1848 or visit yourhealthcentraloregon.org.