KWSO COVID-19 UPDATE 9/27/21

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update for Monday (9/27/21) reports 10 new cases of COVID-19 from 94 tests conducted on Friday (9/24/21) at the Health and Wellness Center. One (1) positive test was reported by an outside facility. There are 33 test results still pending.

There are currently 62 people with active COVID-19 in Warm Springs and 40 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

Of the current cases of Warm Springs active COVID-19 – about half those people have been vaccinated. The CDC continues to recommend that fully vaccinated individuals use all precautions to protect themselves and others in areas of high transmission. Warm Springs, right now, is an area of high transmission. It’s also important to remember that COVID-19 vaccines protect from getting severely ill, and significantly reduce the likelihood of hospitalization and death, for those who do come down with COVID-19. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/effectiveness/why-measure-effectiveness/breakthrough-cases.html

TESTING

14092 tests have been conducted at the Health & Wellness Center – 900 Total Positive Cases resulted.

129 positive tests have come from outside facilities

1029 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Warm Springs since the Pandemic Began.

COVID-19 testing supplies are running low and so testing will be limited to those who were contacted by Contact Tracers or Nurses requiring you to be tested due to close contact with someone with COVID-19.

Testing will also be provided for anyone who have symptoms that include: high temperature of 100.4 and above, sore throat, running nose, loss of smell, aching bones or joints, or other flu like symptoms.

All other testing protocol is suspended for now including:

Required weekly testing for those who are not vaccinated

Random surveillance testing

Those returning from out of state travel

PRECAUTIONS

It is critical that everyone practice ALL safety protocols. Wear your mask (indoor and outdoor) when you cannot socially distance from anyone you do not live with. And wash your hands or use hand sanitizer frequently.

If you have COVID-19 symptoms – or if you have COVID-19

Stay Home

Avoid Others

Don’t go to: the Grocery Store the Casino the Longhouse Work Sporting Events School Activities Birthday Parties Meetings Celebrations Funerals Any Public Areas



If you haven’t already been vaccinated – please get the vaccine today. Vaccines are saving lives and they are keeping people out of the hospital. Vaccinations are the primary way to bring the COVID-19 Pandemic under control.

VACCINATIONS

2952 primary doses, of COVID-19 vaccine, have been administered

2472 2 nd doses have been given

doses have been given 31 3rd doses have been given to individuals who qualified as

You can call to schedule a vaccination anytime at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Anyone 12 and older who is Indian Health Service Eligible, OR who lives or works in Warm Springs and their family members can be vaccinated.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

St Charles hospitals in Central Oregon are at 83.82% occupancy. Their ICU is at 78.95% occupancy. There are 78 St Charles patients with COVID-19 and 14 of those individuals are in the ICU.

Currently there is 1 person from Warm Springs hospitalized with COVID-19.

