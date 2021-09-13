KWSO News for Mon., Sep. 13, 2021

Gov. Kate Brown says the Oregon Legislature will return to the Capitol Sept. 20 for a special session to adopt new congressional and legislative district maps. The state Constitution does not allow the governor to limit the length of a special session, but Brown on Friday asked that lawmakers act “expeditiously.” The Statesman Journal reports the deadline for the Legislature to complete and submit state and federal district maps is Sept. 27. Last week Republican and Democratic state lawmakers on presented dueling visions on where the state’s new, sixth U.S. House district should be. There are two public hearings for oral testimony today. ONE is this afternoon 1-4 with a SECOND HEARING this evening from 5:30 to 8:30. The deadline for written testimony is 8:30 tonight. You can submit that to Oregon.Redistricting@Oregonlegislature.gov. The legislature will be going into special session on September 20th to finalize the new maps by the September 27 deadline.

The Yakama Nation is reverting back to Phase 2 of its COVID-19 Reopening Safety Plan amidst an increase of coronavirus transmission that has overwhelmed the county’s hospitals. Effective last Friday all residents of the Yakama Reservation, regardless of whether they are Native American or not, are being asked to reduce gatherings with people outside of their household to a maximum of 10 individuals per week. Travel outside of the Yakama Reservation is also being limited to essential travel only. Yakama Nation leadership is advising longhouses and churches to delay spiritual ceremonies besides funerals while in Phase 2. Residents within the Yakama Reservation are being asked to continue wearing masks, practicing social distance, and washing their hands frequently to prevent further community spread. The Yakama Nation is also advising residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs facilities are open however COVID-19 precautions remain in place. When you enter a Tribal Building, you will have your temperature checked. Everyone is required to wear a mask in all public buildings in Warm Springs.

The Swinomish [SWIN-oh-mish] Indian Tribal Community has filed an intent to sue the federal government over the degradation of Chinook salmon habitat. The tribe says the Army Corps of Engineers agreed to restore hundreds of acres of salmon estuaries… and never did. And now, the tribe says its salmon harvests are only 20-percent of what they were decades ago. In a tidegate agreement they both agreed on five years ago… the Corps are required to repair salmon estuaries any time it allows new dikes on the Skagit River. If the corps can not fix the situation within 60 days, they will sue according to a spokesperson for the Swinomish Tribe.

Madras High School football finally got to play a game – hosting Sisters Friday Night. The ended the night with a 16-7 win in the 4a non league contest. This coming Friday they host Sweet Home.