KWSO Calendar for Mon., Sep. 13, 2021

The Zone 6 Commercial Gillnet Fishery for all of Zone 6 is open as of 6am today to 6 PM Friday, September 17. Set and Drift Gillnets with 8-inch minimum mesh size restriction are allowed. Closed Areas are the standard sanctuaries applicable to gillnet gear and the Spring Creek Hatchery sanctuary will be reduced to 150 feet around the hatchery ladder. The Zone 6 Platform and Hook and Line fishery regulations remain unchanged.

Tribal Council will meet today. They will hear budget presentations this morning from Natural Resources, Education, and Humans Services. This afternoon will be budget presentations from Public Safety, Public Utilities and Committees.

Senior Lunch is today from 11am to 1pm for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the menu is: cream of broccoli soup, hot ham & cheese sandwiches and canned fruit.

It’s late start Monday day for 509-J students. At the Warm Springs K8, school begins at 10:15 with doors opening at 9:55. At Madras High School and Bridges High School – school starts at 9:30. Buses pick students up 90 minutes later than normal pick up times.

Warm Springs Economic Development reminds community members that today is drinking water fill up day at their solar water panel facility in the industrial park. You can fill drinking water containers from 8 to 5.

Papalaxsimisha and Community Health host virtual Beginner Strength Training & Cardio classes every Monday and Wednesday in the noon hour. Here’s the link to join: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85421069607

Beginner HIIT and Strength Training class is every Tuesday morning at 6 in the old Elementary School gym. All are welcome – bring a mat and water bottle.

Warm Springs Nation Little League is holding its board elections tomorrow at 6pm in the Emergency Management Office. Board members must be able to pass background checks. The positions are: President, Vice-President, Secretary, Treasurer, Player Agents, Umpire in Chief, Information Officer, Equipment Manager and Fundraising Coordinator.

The Warm Springs DHS office is located next to Commodities in the Warm Springs Industrial Park. Programs they can help with include: SNAP, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, Employment Related Day Care, Temporary Assistance for Domestic Violence Survivors and the Oregon Health Plan. Call 541-553-1626 to learn more.

If you need a COVID-19 vaccination you can call to schedule at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131. Anyone 12 and older who is Indian Health Service Eligible, OR who lives or works in Warm Springs and their family members can be vaccinated. If you would like to get a COVID-19 test – simply check in at the Health & Wellness Center front gate.

Jefferson County Public Health offers COVID-19 vaccinations Mondays thru Fridays. No appointment is needed and walk-ins are welcome. You can learn more by calling 541-475-4456

