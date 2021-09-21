KWSO News for Tue., Sep. 21, 2021

Local Road Construction Update from ODOT – the U.S. 26: Warm Springs Safety Corridor project between mileposts 103 and 111. – – the contractor has completed a majority of the new paving but will need to finish the sidewalks and other features from the casino to the Shell station before the remainder of the new paving is complete. The final phase of paving will resume October 4 and will finish approximately on Oct 8. The project should be complete by November 30.

The Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs and the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua [UHM-kwah] Indians are among 12 federally-recognized tribes that are part of the Tribal Access Program for National Crime Information, or TAP. Tim Simmons is Assistant U-S Attorney and Tribal Liaison for the District of Oregon. He says that outside of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous People area, this will also give the ability to get federal access to databases that will allow things like entering orders of protection to be enforced on and off Tribal Lands. So having protection orders in a a database where all law enforcement can access, has been shown to be very beneficial. The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, was selected for TAP five years ago. Altogether, more than 100 tribes have been accepted since TAP launched in 2015.

There is a meeting today for Warm Springs Ceremonial Hunters & Meat Cutters, this afternoon from 1-4:30 in Conference Room 3 at the Warm Springs Tribal Admin building. This is for anyone who wants to sign up as a ceremonial hunter or meat cutter. You must be 18 or older and please be sure to bring your Oregon Driver License and Vehicle insurance. You also need your Tribal ID and know who your 3 person crew is. If you have questions, contact the Fish & Wildlife On Reservation Committee secretary Destiny Summers at (541)553-3516

The Democratic speaker of the Oregon House has rescinded a deal she made with Republicans to share power as lawmakers redraw political boundaries and add an additional U.S. House seat for the state. The now defunct agreement made earlier this year had drawn national attention because Democrats, who have overwhelming majorities in the Legislature, had agreed to give up that redistricting advantage as they determine how voters will pick state representatives, state senators and members of Congress for the next five election cycles. House Speaker Tina Kotek’s about face Monday means her Democratic Party will likely end up with five U.S. House seats to the GOP’s one. Republican lawmakers accused Democrats of gerrymandering.

It’s a busy day in prep sports today as Madras High School moves into Tri Valley League play. Girls Soccer host Molalla while the Boys Soccer team plays at Molalla. In Volleyball Estacada comes to Madras in a league match up.

Warm Springs K8 Football is playing Hines today. The game is at 6 and will be played on the Madras High School field.