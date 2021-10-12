The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center opened in 1993 and they are working toward an expansion and redesign to better meet the growing community’s needs. They are seeking input from the public in the areas of overall design concept and thoughts about waiting area options.

You can hear the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center Modernization Project – KWSO Warm Springs Program Podcast featuring Health & Wellness Center CEO Hyllis Dauphinais

This is a short video you can watch to see what design choices they are looking for feedback on:

This is a QR code you can use/share to watch the video posted on YouTube.

You can see large drawings of the concept options they are considering for this project at the Health & Wellness Center and also at the Family Resource Center.

You can email your feedback to dayle.tufti@wstribes.org or to Michele.Miller@ihs.gov