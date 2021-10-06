KWSO Calendar for Thu., Oct. 7, 2021

If you need a COVID-19 vaccination you can call to schedule at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center at 541-553-2131.

Jefferson County Public Health offers COVID-19 vaccinations Mondays thru Fridays. No appointment is needed.

The Warm Springs Early Childhood Education Daycare Crawler Room and Head Start Classrooms reopen today. The rest of the Daycare classrooms will reopen next Tuesday, October 12th.

Warm Springs Tribal Council is in session today. They will be hearing about the

NENA Springs Litigation Settlement. There is a meeting with Quincy Ellenwood from the Columbia River Intertribal Fish Commission. Jefferson County District Attorney, Steven Leriche, will meet with Tribal Council. Howie Arnett will do an update on an AMICUS Request and the Branch of Public Utilities will offer a Work Plan Update

Warm Springs Telecom will being doing scheduled maintenance at the Pelton Tower with a complete power shutdown from 9am-1pm. All customers who get service from the Pelton Tower will be affected.

Warm Springs Prevention is distributing Rifle Safes, Hand Gun Safes and Medication Safes this morning from 9am until noon and this afternoon from 1-5pm. It will be first come, first serve, while supplies last. There is a limit of one per family/household. Distribution will be at the Old Elementary School.

A temporary Pharmacy refill request Line is set up for the Health & Wellness Center as they continue to have phone issues. For medication refills only – you can call 541-675-5400. The phone will be answered during clinic hours.

Warm Springs Commodities and the Warm Springs Food Bank are located in the Warm Springs Industrial Park. Commodities is open 9am – 4pm Monday thru Thursday. The Foodbank is open Wednesday thru Friday 9am – 4pm (both are closed during the noon hour). There are also additional food box opportunities. You can learn more about food programs by calling 541-553-3579.

There is a Strength Training & Cardio Class during the noon hour. It’s led by Jennifer Robbins, starting just after 12:00 in the gym at the old elementary school.

There is a drive-thru flu shot clinic this afternoon from 5-7pm, at the Orange Tent in the Health & Wellness Center Parking Lot.

The Papalaxsimisha Community Network has their virtual meeting Thursday evening at 6pm. The group meets the first Thursday of each month. On the agenda Thursday: Indigenous People’s Day on October 11th. The Jefferson County Library I AM A STORY project. The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Project. Information about the 509J Bond that will be voted on this November. Learn about the redistricting maps. Get a summary of the ESD board meeting. There will be a report on Parent Group Meetings. And a reminder about the school board meeting on Monday October 11st at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy.

The Water is Life Awareness Prayer Relay is coming up tomorrow starting at HeHe with runners going through Simnasho, Indian Head Canyon, Wolfe Point, Sunnyside, Upper Dry Creek, KWSO and ending at the Pavilion behind the Community Center.

There is no school tomorrow for 509-J schools for teacher in service training. The Warm Springs Community Center will be open with special activities planned. The Boys & Girls Club will also offer all day programming.

Warm Springs Fire Management would like families and friends to take part in this year’s firefighter memorial parade Saturday starting at 11am on campus. Everyone is welcome to participate in honor of a wildland firefighter and the community is welcome to come out and enjoy the parade.

The Street Dog Hero and Fences for Fido Warm Springs Spay and Neuter clinic is all full for this Sunday however they will be offering a Free Walk Up Mobile Wellness Clinic in the Community Center Parking Lot from 9-3. They will take walk ins for exams, vaccinations, and treatment for minor wounds or other issues.