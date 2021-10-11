KWSO Calendar for Tue., Oct. 12, 2022

Please take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask and maintaining 6 feet distance from others. This can feel awkward when you interact with family and friends that don’t live with you or who you haven’t see in a while but it’s so important to still follow the protocols to protect everyone we care about. Facemasks are required in Warm Springs in all public places.

In addition to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is also now flu season. You can avoid getting the flu bug by being vaccinated. Warm Springs IHS is offering flu shots on weekday mornings (except Wednesdays) 8:30 to 11:30 and afternoons 1:30-3:30.

Warm Springs K8 Academy football hosts Sisters today. They’ve been playing their home games at Madras High School. Eagles Volleyball hosts the Jefferson County Middle School this afternoon starting at 4:15.

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (or FAFSA) is open. If you plan on attending college or a trade school in 2022 – you will need to complete a FAFSA. The Madras High School Future Center is hosting a Financial Aid Night in the commons tomorrow at 5:30pm. If you can’t make it – you can also set up a one on one meeting by emailing s loza at 509J dot net (sloza@509j.net)

The Museum at Warm Springs has announced their Tribal Member Art Exhibit will be on display in their Changing Art Exhibit area November 2nd thru January 8th. Enrolled Members of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs can enter art work in a variety of mediums. The deadline to turn in artwork has been extended to this Friday October 15th. Contact Angela Smith at the Museum if you have questions.

There is a Community Drive Up event this Saturday from 10am – 2pm at the old Elementary School. You can drive through and receive a food box, COVID-19 vaccine shots, Flu Shots, Facemasks and sanitizer. There is also a feedback form for Tribal Members to comment on the Tribal 2022 budget draft. There will drawings for incentive prizes for those who have gotten the COVID-19 vaccination. Please follow all COVID-19 safety protocols.

Warm Springs Vital Statistics reminds Tribal Members to make sure you have current address information on file with them. You can pick up an address change form at the south entrance of the Tribal Admin building and can return it to the outside drop box or at the front desk. Remember to make sure you contact the person who is renting the PO Box you are using to make sure you are listed for that box with the post office.

The 52nd Annual COWDEO comes to the Jefferson County Fair Complex, this Saturday at 10am. The Cowdeo is for kids 5 to 14 in events like sheep – calf & cow riding, goat tail un-decorating, barrels, horseless calf roping and more.

The “Healing Hearts with Good Medicine” event scheduled for this Friday thru Sunday, in Warm Springs, has been postponed. A rescheduled date for this introduction to Holistic Wellness involving horses, will be announced soon.