KWSO News for Tue., Oct. 12, 2021

Sunday (10/10/21) at the Fences for Fido/Street Dog Hero/COCC Veterinary Technicians clinic at the Warm Springs Community Center Parking Lot provided spay and neuter service to over 30 dogs and cats and performed wellness exams for more than 100 dogs and cats. Additionally they gave away more than 4000 pounds of dog and cat food. Yesterday we reported a missing dog that ran off during her examination. Today we are happy to report that Minnion, a brown/black shepherd mix dog (with long hair) made it home on her own walking 9 miles to get there. So a happy ending.

New congressional districts passed by Oregon Democrats last month face a legal challenge many had expected. Former Secretary of State Bev Clarno is among a group of Republicans arguing the districts are illegal. Dirk VanderHart reports that in a special legislative session last month, Republicans were adamant that Democrats’ plans for a new sixth congressional district in Oregon smacked of partisan gerrymandering. They said the map would give Democrats 5 to 1 domination over the state’s seats in congress, and vowed a court fight. Now the challenge has arrived. In a new lawsuit, Clarno and three former Republican elected officials say the plans Democrats passed were created with explicit partisan intent. They also allege that Democrats got help drawing maps from special interest groups, and that they bowed to pressure from those groups in forcing a plan through without Republican buy in. Those claims will be taken up by a five-member panel of state judges. If the panel agrees with the lawsuit’s claims, it can create its own congressional map.

The next special election day in the state of Oregon is Tuesday November 2nd. Today is the deadline to Register to Vote in that election. Locally there are two bond measures on the ballot for Jefferson County Voters. The Jefferson School District 509J has the “Bond to Address Health and Safety; Repair, Update Facilities.” And Jefferson County has the “Five Year Jail Operations Levy”. The Jefferson County Sheriff – is doing 3 presentations on the Jail Operations Levy for voters. The current Jail operations levy, approved in 2019, will expire June 30, 2022. The proposed measure would replace the expiring levy. Presentations will be given at the Commissioner’s Conference Room, 66 SE D Street, this Friday at 1pm. Next Tuesday, October 19th at noon and Tuesday, October 26th at 5pm. You may attend in person or via Zoom.

The Central Oregon Overdose Crisis Response Taskforce, has identified an increase in overdoses over the past month. Since September 15th, 2021, there have been approximately 15 confirmed and unconfirmed non-fatal overdoses in the Central Oregon Region, with 1 confirmed death. Overdoses have involved heroin, methamphetamines, counterfeit pills, and several other substances that have yet to be identified, many of which likely contain fentanyl, a synthetic opioid 100 times more powerful than morphine. For anyone who uses drugs – the taskforce urges you to take additional precautions to reduce the chance of an overdose. Avoid any pills that are not prescribed by a medical provider. Be extremely cautious when using more than one substance at the same time, it is highly likely there is fentanyl in most drugs purchased on the street or over the internet. Don’t use alone – If you are going to use by yourself, call (800) 484-3731, NeverUseAlone.com. And Carry naloxone, also known as the nasal spray Narcan, the only medication that can reverse an opioid overdose. You can obtain free Naloxone from most pharmacies throughout Central Oregon without a prescription and that includes the Warm Springs IHS pharmacy

