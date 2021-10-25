KWSO Calendar for Tue., Oct. 25, 2021

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask and maintaining 6 feet distance from others. This can feel awkward when you interact with family and friends that don’t live with you or who you haven’t see in a while but it’s so important to still follow the protocols to keep our community safe.

The Jefferson County School District 509J has two public meetings, this week, for the community to discuss the evaluation of current programs and plans for future educational programs. There is a meeting tomorrow at 5:30pm at the Warm Springs K8 and another one Thursday at 5:30 at Madras High School. This is an annual effort to engage with the community.

Warm Springs K8 Football play JCMS today at the Madras High School Stadium with kick off at 6pm

Warm Springs Wellness is offering classes at the Old Elementary School Gym. Senior Volleyball is Monday at 10am with Senior Fitness Class Tuesday thru Friday at 10. Small Group Fitness is 2-3 Monday thru Friday. Youth Fitness is Monday, Wednesday & Friday afternoons from 3-5. If you have any questions, call 541-777-2770.

Warm Springs is hosting the annual November Fitness Challenge and registration is open through November 5th. There will be 5 person teams. The kick off event is a Poker Walk on November 1st. Learn more online at KWSO dot org. https://kwso.org/2021/10/2021-november-fitness-challenge/

Warm Springs Housing is starting the process of recruiting wood cutters to cut and deliver fire wood to eligible clients. To learn more you can stop by Housing. We have more information posts on KWSO dot ORG – click News and Info and scroll to events and opportunities. https://kwso.org/2021/10/wsha-seeking-wood-cutters/

All are welcome to participate in a virtual conversation about the future of aging in our communities. The meeting is Thursday October 28th from 6-8pm. You can register by calling 503-408-4752, you can email Admin at Age Plus dot ORG (admin@ageplus.org) or sign up online at Age Plus dot ORG slash register (https://ageplus.org/register).

The Warm Springs 1910 Shaker Church is closed until further notice due to suspected hazardous building materials in the church ceiling, kitchen and dining areas. The building will remain closed until an assessment and repairs can be made.

Warm Springs Vital Statistics reminds Tribal Members to make sure you have current address information on file with them. Remember to make sure you contact the person who is renting the PO Box you are using to make sure you are listed for that box with the post office.

The Warm Springs Horse Network and Safe Acres Sanctuary are hosting a movie premier fundraising event on Friday and Saturday November 5th and 6th in Terrebonne. The documentary film is “The Outside Circle: A Movie of the Modern West.” Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/ddranch/585478