Warm Springs Housing Authority is in the process of recruiting wood cutters to cut and deliver fire wood to eligible Emergency Rental Assistance clients.

They are seeking local wood cutters and will be paying $200 a cord. Wood must be dry, split and stacked.

A re-sale permit would be required to be eligible to be set up as a vendor.

If you are interested – stop by Warm Springs Housing to learn more.

WS Housing Wood Cutting Flyer