2021 November Fitness Challenge

5 person teams will compete to be the winners of the November Fitness Challenge 2021.

Warm Springs Recreation hosts this annual event that will kick off on November 1st with a Kick Off Poker Walk at the Community Center Walking Path.

Entry free is $5 and that’s $15 if you want a t-shirt.

The challenge encourages people to be active and enjoy a variety of exercise during November as part of a competition with a goal of having folks remain physically active year round.

Registration to participate closes November 5th.

You can read and downloadthe details, registration forms and daily logs HERE