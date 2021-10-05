KWSO Calendar for Wed., Oct. 6, 2021

As our community continues to see an increase in COVID-19 cases everyone needs to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask and maintaining 6 feet distance from others. This can feel awkward when you interact with family and friends that don’t live with you or who you haven’t see in a while but it’s so important to still follow the protocols by wearing a facemask and maintaining social distance to help protect those you care about.

In addition to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is also now flu season. Warm Springs IHS is offering flu shots weekdays at the clinic. This morning they will offer a drive thru flu shot clinic from 8:30 until noon between the Agency Longhouse and ECE. Tomorrow from 5-7pm, there is a drive through Flu Shot Clinic at the Orange Tent in the Health & Wellness Center Parking Lot.

Warm Springs Early Childhood Education is closed today. The Daycare Crawler Room and Head Start Classrooms will reopen tomorrow. The rest of the Daycare classrooms will reopen next Tuesday, October 12th.

Senior Lunch is today for delivery or pick up at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On their menu is: Spaghetti and Meat Balls with Green Bean Salas & Fruit.

The Living Well with Chronic Pain virtual class begins today at 3:30. To learn more contact Sarah at 541-322-7446.

The Museum at Warm Springs has announced their Tribal Member Art Exhibit will be on display in their Changing Art Exhibit area November 2nd thru January 8th. Enrolled Members of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs can enter art work in a variety of mediums. The deadline to turn in artwork has been extended to Friday October 15th. Contact Angela Smith at the Museum if you have questions.

There is no school this Friday for 509-J schools for teacher in service training. The Warm Springs Community Center will be open with special activities planned.

“Healing Hearts with Good Medicine” is a 3 day opportunity to work on Holistic Wellness involving horses. Developing Growth and Healing through Equine Therapy will be the focus with guest speakers and an Elder Panel. The event will be held outside the Behavioral Health Center in the Old Girls Dorm starting at 3pm on Friday October 15th and beginning at 8:30am on both Saturday and Sunday the 16th and 17th.

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program assists low-income households with heating and cooling energy costs, bill payment assistance, energy crisis assistance, weatherization and energy-related home repairs. To learn more about Warm Springs LIHEAP including their funding for repairs to heat pumps, furnaces, wood stoves, heaters or HVAC systems,– call 541-553-2590. https://wsnews.org/2021/09/low-income-home-energy-assistance/

The Papalaxsimisha Community Network has their monthly virtual meeting tomorrow evening at 6pm. The group meets the first Thursday of each month. On the agenda this week: Indigenous People’s Day on October 11th. The Jefferson County Library I AM A STORY project. The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Project. Information about the 509J Bond that will be voted on this November. Learn about the redistricting maps. Get a summary of the ESD board meeting. There will be a report on Parent Group Meetings. And a reminder about the school board meeting on Monday October 11st at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy.