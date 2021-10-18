Tananawit Call for Artists

TANANAWIT, a Community of Warm Springs Artists, is hosting an open call for artists this Saturday (10/22/21) 10am – 2pm outside the Community Action Team Office on campus.

You can learn more about selling work online and at the Pained Pony retail shop next to Indian Head Casino.

You can bring work with you for free photography and help with product descriptions and pricing.

Schedule an appointment by calling Jaime Scott at 541-675-5822 or email him at Jaime at warm springs artists dot org. (Jaime@warmspringsartists.org)

HERE is the flyer