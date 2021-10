It’s year 2 for the COVID-19 friendly walk through Halloween Event and this year it will be held at the Warm Springs K8 Track on Saturday October 30th from 1-4pm.

Everyone needs to wear a face mask in addition to any halloween mask and maintain social distance rules.

Booths will be set up with treats for all in a fun, safe & healthy way.

This is a drug and alcohol free event.

HERE are the details.