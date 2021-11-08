KWSO Calendar for Tue., Nov. 9, 2021

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask and maintaining distance from others. At the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center – you can call to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination, get on the list for a Booster shot and get your child 5-11 years old on the list for vaccination. Call 541-553-2131.

It’s open enrollment now thru November 30th for Tribal Government and Enterprise Employees for insurance benefits. The entire process is online this year. This is your chance to sign up for Health Coverage, Supplemental Insurance Coverage, Flexible Spending Account and your 401-K Retirement. If you have questions, call 541-553-3262.

Tribal Council is in session today. On their agenda is an update on I.H.S. Modernization, Archives of I.H.S. facility maintenance Plans, a Joint Health Commission Update, Kah-Nee-Ta and Cannabis Updates, COVID update, ds and Committees and a report from the Chief Judge.

Warm Springs Recreation and Community Wellness is hosting the November Fitness Challenge Today at noon there is a 1.3 mile Shitike Shaker Walk.

Madras High School will be hosting open gym today and tomorrow at 3:30. There will also be a lunch meeting today for all interested boys basketball players in Mr. Hair’s classroom. Students who want to play for the White Buffalo teams need to be registered for basketball and have an up to date physical before tryouts next Monday.

On Track OHSU’s Gordon Scott is at the Madras High School Future’s Center every Wednesday to connect with students on college and career plans. Madras High’s Futures Center offers students information about making plans for life after high school graduation

Warm Springs K8 Boys Basketball has had to cancel their games through at least next Monday due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs has announced they will be closed on Fridays starting November 19th due to a staff shortage. They are advertising for part time – year round staff for 3 to 5 hours a day. You must be vaccinated and at least 16 years old. Contact club director June Smith if you are interested, 541-953-9452 or jsmith@bgcsc.org

Madras Aquatic Center and Recreation District Club Volleyball is now accepting registrations for a competitive volleyball traveling league for girls aged 18 and under. Registration ends November 16th. The season will run November 30th to April 3rd. Scholarships are available. Learn more at https://www.macrecdistrict.com/club-volleyball/ or you can call them at 551-475-4253 to get registered and to have any questions answered.

Madras Youth Basketball is looking to fill out their COBO teams. The Cascade Basketball League is allowing 4th thru 8th grade players for both boys and girls teams. Learn more by contacting Jerin Say at (541) 777-7904. You can register online at (https://www.jeffersoncountycobo.com/?fbclid=IwAR2vH0pUSIoCG8Jol-rFkSULBZaK-gVjnlkJILUbl7Spab93lbzInXdTL7s)

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program for Warm Springs residents offers financial assistance with home energy costs, for eligible people. That includes woodstove repair and replacement. To learn more – call 541-553-2590.

Thursday is Veteran’s Day – it is a Tribal, State and Federal Holiday. There is no school today and just a reminder – 509J schools will also be closed tomorrow.

Warm Springs Sanitation will be picking up the Thursday trash route on Friday. This affects County Line Rd, Sidwalter, Simnasho, Schoolie Flats, Charley Canyon and Hamlets who are all on Thursdays pickup routes. Friday routes will be a little delayed but will get picked up on their regular day. If there are any questions, contact the landfill office at 541-553-3163

KWSO will be sharing special programming featuring interviews with local veterans for much of the day on Thursday for Veterans Day.

3 Warriors store hours for Veterans Day will be 10am – 4pm.

In Warm Springs there will be a parade with the American Legion & Auxiliary in attendance to honor veterans at 12 noon.

In Madras there is a Veterans Day Suicide Prevention and Awareness Concert at 3pm at the Veterans Healing Memorial at the Jefferson County Community Center.