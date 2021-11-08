CTWS Hunting Seasons

Off-Reservation and Reservation hunting regulations have been approved. Please login to tribal website https://hunting.warmsprings-nsn.gov/login or order by email (wildlife.tags@ctwsbnr.org) or phone (5415532001) permits requested by phone come by Natural Resources office to pick up your permits and regulations.

Please take advantage of off reservation hunting tags, these opportunities take hunting pressure off the Reservation due to fire closures, which help improve wildlife populations. Please make sure off reservation hunting takes place on public (unclaimed) lands. It is the HUNTERS’ responsibility to know where they are hunting, where they are allowed to hunt, what weapons they are allowed to use and what the bag limit is. For questions regarding hunting please contact the Natural Resources Department at 541-553-2001.

On Reservation Bull Elk Hunting Season is November 13th – 28th, 2021. This is for bull elk with visible antler. One tag per lead hunter or head of household with a limit of only one bull elk.

To see the full list of seasons for both on and off Reservation S CLICK HERE