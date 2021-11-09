KWSO Calendar for Wed., Nov. 10, 2021

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask and maintaining distance from others. Vaccinations are the key to bringing an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center – you can call to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination, get on the list for a Booster shot and get your child 5-11 years old on the list for vaccination. Call 541-553-2131.

Tribal Council is in session today. On their agenda is an update on the water treatment plant, a purchasing discussion, legislative update call, an Akana Update, the revised salary chart proposal and a Chuush Fund Proposal.

It’s open enrollment now thru November 30th for Tribal Government and Enterprise Employees for insurance benefits. The entire process is online this year. This is your chance to sign up for Health Coverage, Supplemental Insurance Coverage, Flexible Spending Account and your 401-K Retirement. If you have questions, call 541-553-3262.

Warm Springs Wellness offers fitness activities at the Old Elementary School Gym. Tuesday is early morning High Intensity Interval Training at 6am. Thursday there is early morning Yoga at 6am. Noontime fitness class features High Intensity Interval Training on Mondays, Functional Fitness on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday with Yoga on Thursdays. If you have any questions, call 541-777-2770.

Senior Lunch is today for pick up or delivery at the Greeley Heights Community Center. Baked Salmon with acorn squash, steamed veggies and fruit is on today’s menu.

A new woodcutting map is available at Forestry main office. For anyone cutting firewood – please be aware that much of the burned areas are off limits for cutting however the the timber committee has opened a few locations in the closed fire area. Make sure you know where you can cut but picking up the new woodcutting map at the Forestry main office.

The Museum at Warm Springs is doing end of the year fundraising by inviting everyone to support museum operations with a monetary donation. You can donate online at museum at warm springs dot org. The Tribal Member Art Show is now on display at the Museum at Warm Springs in their changing exhibit gallery. The Museum is open to the public 9am – 5pm Tuesday thru Saturday. They are closed on Sunday and Monday.

Tomorrow is Veteran’s Day – it is a Tribal, State and Federal Holiday and there is no school.

Warm Springs Sanitation will be picking up the Thursday trash route on Friday. This affects County Line Rd, Sidwalter, Simnasho, Schoolie Flats, Charley Canyon and the Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlets.

KWSO will be offering special programming tomorrow 11am – 4pm and from 6pm to midnight featuring interviews with local veterans.

Simnmasho’s 3 Warriors Store hours for Veterans Day will be 10am – 4pm.

Central Oregon Community College is holding its 22nd annual Turkey Trot, a 5K run/walk, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, starting at the Bend campus’s track. Runners and walkers can register online at cocc dot edu. participation is free to students, with a fee for all other entrants and includes a T-shirt. Day-of-race registration will take place in the Mazama Gym from 9-9:45 a.m. All proceeds benefit the COCC Foundation which provides financial assistance to students and fiscal support for college programs.

Warm Springs Recreation is hosting a “Christmas Spirit” Out Door Market on Tuesday November 16th from 10am – 4pm. There is no fee to set up. Tables are limited and must be reserved by calling 541-553-3243.

Monday thru Wednesday of Thanksgiving Week – the Possibilities thrift Store in Madras is inviting folks to stop by to see what they have to offer.

Warm Springs Behavioral Health does a group orientation for Intakes daily from 11am until noon. Group size is limited to 5 people due to COVID-19 protocols. Following the completion of the intake paperwork and orientation, an appointment can be made to follow up with a Behavioral Health Counselor.