COCC Winter Term 2022

COCC is holding a drop in session to help you learn if you are eligible for STEP financial assistance. This is for SNAP eligible students to help overcome financial barriers to education. Bring your COCC Student ID and stop in at the COCC Redmond Campus this Wednesday morning from 9-11am or Friday between 10am until noon in Bend. For more information call 5412-318-3798.

The COCC Madras Campus is offering an Introduction to Public Health class for students interested in pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in public health, nutrition and additional health careers. Learn more about the COCC Public Health Academic Pathway and Public Health Scholarships for Students who attend the COCC Madras Campus by visiting (https://www.cocc.edu/programs/public-health/files/publichealthmadras.pdf) The scholarship deadline is December 17th.

COCC Winter Term Adult Basic Skills registration opens December 3rd. You can register online at COCC dot EDU (https://www.cocc.edu/departments/adult-basic-skills/) In Person and Remote classes will be offered. Classes begin January 3rd.

Online Registration for COCC Winter Term English Language Courses is open December 3rd thru January 6th. These classes allow you to practice speaking, understanding, reading and writing English. The cost is $30 per class and classes begin January 3rd. To learn more visit cocc dot edu (https://www.cocc.edu/departments/adult-basic-skills/schedule.aspx)

The COCC Winter Term Health Careers Bridge Course is for those who are starting their journey into college and a health care career. The course will be held on the Bend Campus Tuesday and Thursday Mornings. Course dates are January 4th thru March 17th. To register and learn more visit cocc dot edu (https://www.cocc.edu/departments/adult-basic-skills/schedule.aspx)