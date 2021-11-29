Papalaxsimisha Gingerbread Contest

Papalaxsimisha is giving away Gingerbread House kits:

Wednesday December 1st at 7pm at the Seekseequa Fire Hall.

Friday December 3rd – at 9:30am at the Warm Springs Community Center and 5:30-7:30pm at the Simnasho Longhouse.

The 2nd annual Papalaxsimisha Virtual Gingerbread House Contest will be accepting pictures of your Gingerbread House from December 4th until the 17th.

Post your photo to Facebook with the hashtag – #PapalaxsimishaGBHC and you will be entered into a drawing for prizes on December 18th.

Gingerbread Contest Flyer