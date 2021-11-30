Food Dehydrator & Pressure Canner Giveaway

Warm Springs Social Service is coordinating the offering of food dehydrators or pressure canners to community members as part of their “Project: Labor of Love” which is about food sovereignty and security.

Starting at 10am Wednesday, December 1, 2021, in the parking lot at the Family Resource Center, you can stop by and either:

Tell a Hunting Story

Take a Survey

Share a Recipe.

In return you can choose a new food dehydrator or pressure canner. COVID-19 precautions will be in place so please wear a facemask.

Project Labor of Love Flyer