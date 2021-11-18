KWSO Calendar for Fri., Nov. 19. 2021

It’s Native Spirit Week at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy. Today is School Colors Day: Wear red and white or your Warm Springs K8 Academy Eagles t-shirt. There is no school next week for the Thanksgiving Break.

Just a reminder that the Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs is closed is today.

Spirit Week finishes out this week at Warm Springs Head Start were they will be rocking their mocs!

Senior Lunch is today for pick up or delivery at the Greeley Heights Community Center. Turkey with mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, cranberry sauce and fruit is on today’s Senior Thanksgiving menu.

The November Fitness Challenge has a Turkey Trot today and you have a couple bonus activities including a 25 sit up challenge and reverse crunches.

Library hours at the Warm Springs Family Resource Center are limited due to COVID-19. The Library is open 9am – 3pm and there are safety protocols in place including appropriate distancing. Appointments are encouraged by calling 541-553-1078.

Gilbert Brown and DC Malone will be performing at the “Laughter is Therapeutic” night of comedy at the Elks Lodge in Madras tonight. Doors open at 6.

It is Bull Elk season on the Warm Springs Reservation now thru November 28th. The season is for bull elk with a visible antler. Please remember to be safe on your hunts with woodcutters and others out in the woods.

The Madras High School Girls Basketball team is doing their annual FanCloth fundraiser with an online store is open with 40 items to purchase. They receive a portion of money back for every item sold. The store closes today so log on to support the girls. Find the store LINK HERE.

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask and maintaining distance from others. Vaccinations are the key to bringing an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center – you can call to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination, get on the list for a Booster shot and get your child 5-11 years old on the list for vaccination. Call 541-553-2131.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is available by phone for any questions or needs you have about domestic violence, sexual assault, child and elder abuse. Call 541-553-2293. If you have an emergency situation – call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 or 911.