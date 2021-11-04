KWSO Calendar for Fri., Nov. 5, 2021

Everyone is encouraged to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a face mask in public spaces, maintaining distance from others and getting a COVID-19 vaccination. Vaccinations are the primary way to bring the COVID-19 Pandemic under control. To schedule for a COVID-19 vaccination, a Booster shot, or to have your 5 to 11 year old child vaccinated – call 541-553-2131.

Senior Lunch is today for pick up or delivery at the Greeley Heights Community Center. Hearty Beef & Barley Soup with crackers and fruit is on today’s menu.

Warm Springs Recreation and Community Wellness is hosting the November Fitness Challenge. Today is No Sugar Friday and bonus activities are 10 sit ups or crunches.

The “Healing Hearts with Good Medicine” – Equine Therapy workshop starts this afternoon at 3 with an introduction and it continues tomorrow morning at 8:30. The event will feature speakers and horses and will be held in front of the Behavioral Health Center and the old Elementary School.

Madras Aquatic Center and Recreation District Club Volleyball is now accepting registrations for a competitive volleyball traveling league for girls aged 18 and under. Registration ends November 16th. The season will run November 30th to April 3rd. Scholarships are available. Learn more online at MAC REC DISTRICT dot COM https://www.macrecdistrict.com/club-volleyball or you can call them at 551-475-4253 to get registered and to have any questions answered.

The Boys & Girls Club of Warm Springs has announced they will be closed on Fridays starting November 19th due to a staff shortage. They are advertising for part time – year round staff for 3 to 5 hours a day. You must be vaccinated and at least 16 years old. Contact club director June Smith if you are interested, 541-953-9452 or J Smith at B G C S C dot ORG jsmith@bgcsc.org

Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend. Time is going to change early Sunday Morning – so remember to set your clock back an hour before you go to bed on Saturday or when you wake up on Sunday.

The Warm Springs Prevention Team have a few secure pill boxes and handgun safes available. If you are interested and want a secure pill box and/or handgun safe, please come to the Prevention Office, in the old Elementary school gym building this Monday (11/8) from 10am – 1pm or until supplies are handed out.

Warm Springs CPS invites to the community to a blessing and honoring of volunteers for their new donated playground. The ceremony is Monday at noon behind the CPS building. COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place. Sack Lunches and Cupcakes will be served.

Warm Springs Recreation is hosting a “Christmas Spirit” Out Door Market on Tuesday November 16th from 10am – 4pm. There is no fee to set up. Tables are limited and must be reserved by calling 541-553-3243.

Warm Springs Victims of Crime Services is available by phone for any questions or needs you have about domestic violence, sexual assault, child and elder abuse. Call 541-553-2293. If you have an emergency situation – call Warm Springs PD dispatch at 541-553-1171 or 911.