KWSO Calendar for Sun., Nov. 14, 2021

The Warm Springs Community Pet Food Bank is open today between 10 and noon across from the senior center. This is for folks who have already registered to reserve pet food. If you are interested you can call or text (503)319-9838 or email Pet Food Bank at petfoodbank@fencesforfido.org

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask and maintaining distance from others. Vaccinations are the key to bringing an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. At the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center – you can call to schedule a 1st or 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine, get on the list for a Booster shot and/or get your child 5-11 years old an appointment for vaccination. Call 541-553-2131.

It’s open enrollment now thru November 30th for Tribal Government and Enterprise Employees for insurance benefits. The entire process is online this year. This is your chance to sign up for Health Coverage, Supplemental Insurance Coverage, Flexible Spending Account and your 401-K Retirement. Check your email for details about how you need to log in – online. If you have questions, call 541-553-3262.

A Central Oregon Flea Market will be set up tomorrow at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds in Madras from 8:30-4:30.

There is a children’s free clothing giveaway tomorrow from 10am – 3pm at the Cascade Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Bend. They will have sizes 0-12.

Warm Springs Tribal Credit will be cashing checks this coming Monday. To cash a check you must have a valid ID & you must be the person named on the check. Check cashing fees will be charged unless you are paying on a loan.

The Museum at Warm Springs is doing end of the year fundraising by inviting everyone to support museum operations with a monetary donation. You can donate online at museum at warm springs dot org

Madras Aquatic Center and Recreation District Club Volleyball is now accepting registrations for a competitive volleyball traveling league for girls aged 18 and under. Registration ends November 16th. The season will run November 30th to April 3rd. Scholarships are available. Learn more online at https://www.macrecdistrict.com/club-volleyball/ or you can call them at 551-475-4253 to get registered and to have any questions answered.

The Northwest Portland Area Indian Health Board, We R Native and Healthy Native Youth are inviting parents, health advocates and community members to a one hour virtual session to ask questions and get answers from medical and public health experts about COVID-19 vaccines for children. This virtual event is Tuesday November 16th at noon. (To Join Click on this Zoom link at the time of the session: https://echo.zoom.us/j/91076766193?pwd=bWUyaU5ia2xEZTZ2dUlGWW1JQXRudz09#success.

Gilbert Brown and DC Malone will be performing at the “Laughter is Therapeutic” night of comedy at the Elks Lodge in Madras on Friday November 19th at 7pm. Doors open at 6.