KWSO Calendar for Tue., Nov. 23, 2021

Join KWSO this Thanksgiving holiday for our “Wisdom of the Elders” marathon. Featuring the history of many Tribes with perspective from Tribal People, our “Wisdom of the Elders” marathon will start Wednesday afternoon and run through Thanksgiving Day. Whether you are traveling, staying home, preparing food, or eating – listen to KWSO for our special programming!

There is an Honor Our Youth parade this afternoon at 4:30. Parade line up and decorating will be in front of the education building and the parade will follow the usual route. Decorations & supplies will be provided.

This week Warm Springs Sanitation is picking up residential garbage totes and commercial bins on a holiday schedule:

Monday & Tuesday routes were picked up on Monday

Wednesday & Thursday routes will be picked up Tuesday

Friday routes will be picked up on Wednesday

There is no school this Week for Jefferson County 509J schools.

Warm Springs Head Start is closed to children this week.

Madras High School Parent Conferences are coming up on Tuesday November 30th from 4-7 at the high school and also Thursday December 2nd, 4:30-6:30 at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy.

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs & BIA offices & the I.H.S. Clinic will all close early on Wednesday for the Thanksgiving Holiday. If you have business to do – please do so be noon.

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask and maintaining distance from others. Vaccinations are the key to bringing an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. You can call the clinic anytime to schedule your initial or second dose, your booster shot or your child’s vaccination – at 541-553-2131. Stay tuned for details about a community clinic being planned for 5-11 year olds to get their COVID-19 vaccination.

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program for Warm Springs residents offers financial assistance with home energy costs, for eligible people. That includes woodstove repair and replacement. To learn more – call 541-553-2590.

It’s open enrollment now thru November 30th for Tribal Government and Enterprise Employees for insurance benefits. The entire process is online this year. You should have gotten an email on November 8th. This is your chance to sign up for Health Coverage, Supplemental Insurance Coverage, Flexible Spending Account and your 401-K Retirement. If you have questions, call 541-553-3262.

Warm Springs Recreation as planned COVID safe holiday activities for the community in December. On Wednesday the 1st – it’s the annual Christmas Tree Lighting with a new tree in front of the Community Center. Friday the 3rd is the next Outdoor Market – to give vendors an opportunity to set up for holiday shopping, and Thursday December 9th it’s the Car Lights Parade at 6pm starting on campus and finishing up at the Warm Springs Community Center.

