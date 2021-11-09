KWSO News for Tue., Nov. 9, 2021

For those who prefer to listen to their KWSO News, Press Play Below:

November is Native American and Alaska Native Heritage month. The Museum at Warm Springs is currently running the 28th Annual Warm Springs Tribal Member Art exhibit. The exhibit includes more than 50 exquisite pieces of art in Traditional and Contemporary categories. You can stop by the Museum to view these art exhibits Tuesday through Saturday 9am-5pm. COCC is hosting events for Native American Heritage month, in an emotionally charged presentation yesterday at the Madras COCC campus, Gabriann Hall from the Klamath Tribes presented “Truth, reckoning and healing: a Story of Indian Boarding Schools”. “This was the motto of the Indian Schools, “Kill the Indian, Save the man” And, to say that that’s 100% accurate is pretty 100% accurate. Everything that was native in these people that they could kill out stomp out, that’s exactly what they did. To preserve the man and woman that would come out at the end. And that’s what it’s like to be taken and to have your culture erased!” Coming up tomorrow is a Native Flute performance from Award winning Warm Springs Tribal Member James Greeley as he will be performing at the Bend Campus at 5:30pm.

The Warm Springs Tribal Council was in Session on Wednesday November 3rd. The Tribal Council Summary for the 3rd, shows updates by several departments in the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, starting with Natural Resources, Education, Public Safety, Managed Care and many others. During this session there was a letter of support for the nomination of Gerard Rodriguez to the Willamette Falls Locks Authority, during that time, Wilson Wewa motioned approving the Chair/Vice Chair to sign the letter of support for Rodriguez and the motion was carried. A copy of the summary is available to view here TC SUM 11 03 21.

The Warm Springs community COVID-19 update for Monday November 8th reports 3 new cases of COVID-19 from 62 tests conducted on Friday November 5th at the Health & Wellness Center. There are currently 24 people with active COVID-19 in Warm Springs and 27 close contacts receiving daily monitoring. The vaccine for children 5-11 years old is available, Katie Russell talks about the vaccine. “Our kids vaccines are starting this week, so 5 to 11 year olds. We are looking to start on Wednesday, it has taken a little bit of time to get all of the ducks in a row for that vaccine. But we are really excited to get those 5 to 11 year olds vaccinated. So please do give us a call or if you have questions about what that means for your kids or anything like that, give us a call at 541-553-2131” If you haven’t been vaccinated, you can call the Health and wellness center to get that scheduled. For those eligible community members, the booster dose is available and can be scheduled through the Health and wellness center.

Veteran’s Day is almost upon us. This Thursday there are a few local events taking place. In Warm Springs there will be a parade with the American Legion & Auxiliary in attendance to honor veterans at noon. In Madras there is a Veteran’s Day Suicide Prevention and Awareness Concert @ 3pm at the Veteran’s Healing Memorial at the Jefferson County Community Center. In Oregon and Washington State, the USDA Forest Service is waiving fees at day-use recreation sites in honor of Veteran’s Day. The fee waiver includes many Forest Service picnic areas, boat launches, trailheads and visitor centers. Fees for camping, cabin rentals, or other permits still apply. The forest service offers several fee-free days annually to encourage everyone to explore the outdoors and visit their public lands. They do recommend to check for recent fire activity, public use restrictions and closures, make sure someone knows where you’re going and to watch for weather changes.

In Sports: The Warm Springs K-8 basketball games that were scheduled for today, tomorrow and Monday the 15th have been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols. Coach Vrana hopes to have the teams back on track for their season beginning next week.

Monday Night Football had the Chicago Bears taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Steelers went in to the 4th quarter with a 10 point lead but had to rely on a 7 play 52 yard drive and a 40 yard field goal by kicker Chris Boswell to get the 29-27 victory over the Bears.

The College Football Playoff rankings are being updated this evening, Last week, the rankings had the Oregon Ducks in 4th, it is likely that they will move up after previously unbeaten Michigan State fell to Purdue. Many fans across the Nation were upset that the Cincinnati Bearcats were not in the top 4 of the college football rankings according to ESPN. Oregon can seal the PAC-12 North this weekend with a victory over Washington State and an Oregon State Loss, but still have a tough schedule with games against Utah and Oregon State and the PAC-12 championship before the College Football Playoffs are finalized.