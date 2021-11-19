There will be another Outdoor Market in front of the Community Center for holiday shoppers and local vendors on Friday December 3rd from 10am – 3pm.

Call Recreation at 541-553-3243 to sign up for a table if you want to set up. There is no fee but tables are limited.

The Outdoor Market is taking the place of the Christmas Bazaar as the Community Center remains closed to the public. COVID-19 Precautions will be taken so please wear a face mask and maintain distance from others.

WS Recreation – Outdoor Market Flyer