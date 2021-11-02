Warm Springs K8 Native Spirit Week Nov. 15th

It’s Native Spirit Week at the Warm Springs K thru 8 Academy the week of November 15th.

Mon 11/15 – Eagle Day : Wear your WSK8 Eagle shirt OR anything with an Eagle or Native Design on it. Eagles are symbols of freedom and strength. In our area we have Bald and Golden Eagles. Our school mascot is the Eagle.

Tue 11/16 – Ribbon Day : Come to school in your Ribbon Shirt or Wing Dress, or make a bracelet with some ribbon. At the longhouse, for special occasions, and at powwows – we wear Ribbon Shirts and Wing Dresses.

Wed 11/17 – Bead Day: Show off your beadwork – a beaded barrette, a medallion or a necklace made from beads. For hundreds of years Native artists have decorated clothing and accessories with beads.

Thu 11/18 – Rock Your Mocs Day : Whether you're in your shoes, boots, sneakers or moccasins – Rock Your Mocs in YOUR OWN SPECIAL WAY. Moccasins are traditional footwear for Native Americans. Their style and decoration vary but they all keep your feet warm!

Fri 11/19 – School Colors Day: Wear red and white or your Warm Springs K8 Academy Eagles t-shirt. At our school students are: Wasco, Warm Springs & Paiute, as well as from other Tribes and backgrounds. Together, we are all WSK8 Eagles so show your school team spirit today.

