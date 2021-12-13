509J Title VI Parent Committee Elections

The Jefferson County 509J school district is in the process of establishing a new Title V1 Parent Committee. Nominations for the committee are now open and will close on 12/14/21 at midnight. Any parent/guardian with a student in the district can be nominated or self-nominate to be one of the 3 parent members on the 6 person committee.

509J Superintendent Jay Mathisen and Joey Prechtl stopeed by KWSO today (12/13/21) to talk about the committee and the voting process. Click on the play button below to hear the discussion.

You can learn more about the origin and intent of Education and Title VI committees HERE