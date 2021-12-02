Calendar for Fri., Dec. 3, 2021

Please continue to take COVID-19 precautions by wearing a face mask and maintaining distance from others and if you haven’t yet been vaccinated – you should reconsider doing that. Vaccinations are critical in reducing the spread of COVID-19. You can call the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center during business to schedule an appointment for your initial dose, your booster, or to arrange a vaccination for your child. The number to call is 541-553-2131.

Senior Lunch is today for pick up or delivery at the Greeley Heights Community Building. On the menu is: chicken pasole with dried sweet corn, blue corn chips and fruit.

The Foodbank at Warm Springs Commodities is open Wednesday through Friday this month from 9am to noon and 1 to 4pm. If you have questions about what food assistance program you might qualify for – call 541-553-3579

Papalaxsimisha is giving out Gingerbread House kits this morning at 9:30am at the Warm Springs Community Center and this afternoon at 5:30 at the Simnasho Longhouse. It’s First Come, First Served. Please wear a mask and follow COVID-19 Safety Protocols. Get your Ginergerbread House Kit for a fun activity for the whole family this holiday season! Check out the GINGERBREAD HOUSE FLYER There will be a virtual gingerbread house contest too from December 4th until the 17th.

Warm Springs Recreation is hosting the Holiday Outdoor Market today in the front yard of the Community Center starting at 10am. KWSO will be set up selling our new scarves and KWSO hats and caps at a 25% discount. You can also stop by and pick up our 2022 one page calendar.

Next Thursday, December 9 th Recreation has their the Car Lights Parade at 6pm.

Recreation has their the Car Lights Parade at 6pm. Both Recreation events follow COVID-19 safety protocols so please wear a facemask.

Madras Girls Basketball hosts Redmond tonight in a preseason contest. Game time is 7pm. KWSO will broadcast the action live here on 91.9 FM.

Online Registration for COCC Winter Term English Language Courses is open December 3rd thru January 6th. These classes allow you to practice speaking, understanding, reading and writing English. The cost is $30 per class and classes begin January 3rd. To learn more visit https://www.cocc.edu/departments/adult-basic-skills/schedule.aspx

The Branch of Natural Resources reminds Tribal Members about recently installed multiple seasonal gates on main roads in the Lionshead fire area. The seasonal gates will be closed December through March each year. This seasonal closure helps reduce the impacts to road systems in the winter months and secure wintering big game within the closure area. There are 12 gates in all and you can see their locations on the CTWS Branch of Natural Resources Facebook Page.

KWSO is having an end of the year sustaining membership drive. Public Radio Stations like KWSO rely in part on listener support. You can learn more on our website at KWSO dot ORG