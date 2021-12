The KWSO app will make it easier for you to listen to KWSO on your phone and features the daily community calendar and local news plus the most recent NPR news, Native America Calling and KWSO podcasts – plus links to all our social media pages. There’s a link to the Spiyay Tymoo, Language Lessons & posts for event flyers and opportunities.

Follow these links to download the KWSO app to your device today.

KWSO Android app