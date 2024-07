KWSO is working with other stations that are part of Oregon Community Media and KBOO to provide coverage of candidates on the ballot in the November 2024 Election.

We are seeking input on what you are interested in knowing about from those running for office.

Please take time to participate in this survey (bit.ly/ocm-election-survey) and you will be entered into a drawing for a gift card.

The deadline to complete the survey is August 14th.