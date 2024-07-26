MHS Strong Start Camp

9th Grade Strong Start camp starts on Monday, July 29th, 2024, at Madras High School for incoming freshman.

Principal Tony Summers says if you haven’t already signed up, it’s not too late! Students will earn half an elective credit for attending all three weeks of the camp.

Camp will run through August 16th, Monday through Friday from 9:30 am -3:00 pm.

Transportation is provided for all students living more than one mile from the school. The camp includes breakfast, lunch, and field trips.

Stop by the high school between those hours for more info or to sign up.