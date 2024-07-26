KWSO Calendar for Sat., Jul. 27, 2024

There will be a Huckleberry Feast mini powwow this evening at Hehe Longhouse, Starting at 7 p.m.

Family & friends are invited to a namegiving for the children of Phoebe Suppah – Dorothea, Stephan, Clarissa & Levi Joe – today at He He Longhouse. Veterans are asked to attend as the oldest daughter will be going overseas in November for active duty. Also receiving names are Richard Suppah’s son and daughter Rick and Rose. For more information text/call Phoebe at 509-367-4822.

Today is the final day of the Jefferson County Fair and Rodeo in Madras. Carnival rides open at noon. The rodeo starts at 7. Live music with Countryfied is this evening. The fair will close at 11.

Jim Pepper Fest 2024 is today from noon to 5pm. It’s a family friendly event and free to attend at Columbia Park Annex on North Lombard Street & Woolsey Avenue in Portland. There will be Native artists, activities for the whole family and food. KWSO’s Samiakin Allen is the MC for the day. Learn more about the artists online at www.jimpepperfest.net. Later this evening, the Jim Pepper Native Arts Council will present “A Tribute to John Trudell” featuring Minnesota/Ojibwe songwriter Annie Humphrey, Warm Springs Nation singer Quiltman, Iowa-born folksinger & activist David Huckfelt and Portland guitar slinger Mark Shark at 7pm at Alberta Abbey in Portland. Proceeds will benefit the Jim Pepper Native Arts Council. You can purchase tickets in advance at https://www.jimpepperfest.net/.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Vocational Rehabilitation Program helps Native Americans with disabilities by providing services, support and plans for successful employment. They offer an orientation every Monday at 3pm at their office in the Education Building on the campus. For more information call 541-553-4952.

2024 Warm Springs Thursday Market will be Thursdays 10:30am to 2pm under the Campus Pavilion. Vendors are welcome to set up. Contact KWSO for more information KWSO@wstribes.org or 541-553-1968.

Warm Springs Housing Authority is considering affordable rental housing for members working on the reservation. A larger data collection project is underway already in the form of a housing survey. They do need more input so if you have a chance to complete the housing survey – please do it. The new Workforce Survey would better assess the needs of Tribal Employees with regard to available housing, commuting issues, affordability and needs for additional options to attract and keep qualified employees who support Tribal Operations.

A youth art camp sponsored by Papalaxsimisha, Warm Springs Recreation and the All My Relations program at Southern Oregon University is being held July 29-31 at the Community Center. Activities will include painting, wood boxes, clay sculpting, string art, jewelry and beading. To register, stop by the Recreation office, call them at 541-553-3243 or do it ONLINE. On the final day of camp, July 31st, families are invited to an art showcase from 6-7pm.